Tata Steel facing show cause notice over input tax credit

In its stock exchange filing, Tata Steel said it has been asked to show cause before the Additional/Joint Commissioner of Central GST & Central Excise, Jamshedpur within 30 days. The notice states that GST worth ₹1,007.54 crore for FY2018-19 through FY2022-23 must be demanded and recovered from the company. The steel giant claimed that it had already paid a GST of ₹514.19 crore in normal business operations.

Legal action

Tata Steel challenges notice

Tata Steel has challenged the notice, claiming it has no merits. The company plans to make its submissions before the appropriate forum within given timelines. It also clarified that there is no impact on its financial, operational or other activities arising from this notice. Under GST rules, businesses can avail credits in input tax on purchases for outputs, which they can claim as deductions in their tax liabilities.