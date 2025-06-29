You can board Hilton's Nile River cruise next year

Hilton's luxury brand, Waldorf Astoria, is set to enter the cruise industry with a new offering on the Nile River. The inaugural voyage is scheduled for late 2026 and will feature four- to six-day itineraries. These journeys will include stops at popular destinations such as the Valley of the Kings and Luxor.

Statement What did the company say? The Waldorf Astoria Nile River Experience will feature elements such as a Peacock Alley Bar, a grand lobby clock, and art deco design touches. Hilton's head of luxury brands, Dino Michael, said the decision to venture into cruising is more about the company's legacy than competition. He added that Hilton has been present in Egypt since 1958 with the opening of Nile Hilton.

Legacy Hilton's rich history in Egypt Hilton has a long-standing presence in Egypt, including the recently opened Waldorf Astoria Cairo Heliopolis. The company also operated two "floating hotels" in the country during the 1960s. These vessels, Isis and Orisis, were 184-passenger boats that sailed up and down the Nile for about 25 years each. This rich history inspired Hilton executives to consider re-entering the cruise market with a Nile River experience under its luxury brand.

Cruise features Details about the upcoming cruise ship The upcoming Waldorf Astoria Nile River cruise will be a five-deck vessel with a lavish rooftop deck and 29 river-view suites. Each suite will have its own concierge who can arrange "tailored programming" off the ship. The company is working with local partner Middle East Nile Cruisers for this project, although details about the ship and project cost remain undisclosed.

Itinerary Itinerary details for the upcoming cruises The Hilton ship will cruise a well-trodden route from Luxor to the Valley of the Kings and Aswan. Other stops include private docks at Esna, Edfu, and Kom Ombo. The company is also considering other experiences like helicopter rides and wellness-focused excursions. However, Michael said it's too early to talk about specifics as they want to avoid "touristy and overcrowded" spots.