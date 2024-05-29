Next Article

Globetrotting adventures: Around-the-world mysteries

By Anujj Trehaan 01:02 pm May 29, 2024

What's the story Reading mysteries from around the world is not just exciting; it's a unique way to explore different cultures and places without leaving your home. This article compiles a list of engaging mysteries set in various countries. Each book promises not only a gripping plot but also a cultural journey, making them perfect for readers seeking adventure and intrigue across all ages.

'The London Eye Mystery'

The London Eye Mystery by Siobhan Dowd is a thrilling journey set in London. It follows Ted and Kat as they search for their cousin Salim, who vanishes on the London Eye. This mystery is packed with clever clues, diverse characters, and the lively setting of London, crafting an unforgettable adventure. Their quest against time to find Salim is both engaging and suspenseful.

'Children of the Lamp: The Akhenaten Adventure'

Children of the Lamp: The Akhenaten Adventure by P.B. Kerr is a captivating tale featuring John and Philippa Gaunt, twins who learn they're part of a long line of djinn (genies). Their thrilling journey to Egypt to uncover hidden family secrets masterfully intertwines elements of magic, history, and mystery, set against the fascinating backdrop of ancient Egyptian landmarks.

'Mystery in Paris: The Mystery of the Mona Lisa'

Mystery in Paris: The Mystery of the Mona Lisa by Harper Paris features siblings Ethan and Ella. With their travel-writer mother, they're in Paris to uncover who plans to steal the Mona Lisa from the Louvre. This adventure introduces young readers to Paris's famous sights while weaving an engaging plot, making it a light-hearted yet intriguing read for those exploring global mysteries.

'The Vanishing at Loxby Manor'

The Vanishing at Loxby Manor by Abigail Wilson primarily unfolds in an English manor, yet intriguingly extends its mystery to Australia. The narrative cleverly integrates key clues that point toward Australia's distinct landscapes and its colonial history. This blend of historical fiction with a suspenseful mystery offers readers an absorbing reading experience, skillfully combining elements from both England and Australia for a captivating adventure.