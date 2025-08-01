WhatsApp to notify you when your friends update status

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that would notify users when selected contacts post new status updates. The capability, dubbed "Notifications for status updates," is still under development and isn't available for beta testing yet. The feature aims to give users more control over their notification preferences, especially for updates from close friends or family members.

User control Manual selection for status updates The new feature would allow users to manually choose whether they want to be notified every time a particular contact posts a new status update. Users will also be able to manage these notifications directly from the status update window, using a dedicated option for alerts for the contact they are viewing. When enabled for a particular contact, WhatsApp will send a real-time notification whenever that person adds a new status update.

Enhanced notifications Real-time notifications for new updates The notification will include the contact's name and profile image, making it easier for users to recognize who posted the new content without having to open the app. If at any point users decide they no longer wish to receive notifications from a specific contact, they can return to the same interface and tap the "Mute notifications" option to disable them.