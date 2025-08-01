You might soon see ads during your conversations with Alexa+

Amazon 's CEO Andy Jassy has revealed plans to integrate advertising into conversations with the company's AI-powered digital assistant, Alexa+. He made the announcement during the firm's Q2 earnings call. "I think over time, there will be opportunities, as people are engaging in more multi-turn conversations, to have advertising play a role," said Jassy.

User engagement Potential for advertising to enhance product discovery Jassy emphasized the positive response from customers toward devices with Alexa+ integration. He said, "People do a lot of shopping [with Alexa+], it's a delightful shopping experience that will keep getting better." The CEO also hinted at the potential for advertising to help users discover new products and generate revenue for Amazon in the future.

Business model Subscription tiers and rising capital expenditures Amazon has invested heavily in Alexa+, making it free for Prime customers or available as a standalone subscription. Jassy hinted at the possibility of introducing more subscription tiers in the future, including an ad-free option. This comes amid a surge in Amazon's capital expenditures, which jumped 90% year-on-year to $31.4 billion in Q2 2025, largely driven by investments in AI chips and data centers.

Industry shift Advertising in AI chatbots gaining momentum The idea of integrating advertising into AI chatbots is gaining traction, with Google also exploring this for its AI-powered search experience. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has expressed openness to "tasteful" advertising in ChatGPT. Despite mixed reviews and a slower-than-expected rollout of Alexa+, Jassy remains optimistic about user engagement driving more advertising and shopping on Amazon.com.