Why Ford has recalled over 56,000 vehicles in the US

The NHTSA has warned that the lack of a warning sound when seatbelts are unfastened could increase the risk of injury or death in case of an accident. However, Ford has said it is unaware of any accidents or injuries related to this faulty seatbelt system. The recall specifically affects certain 2025 F-150 hybrid vehicles with the 3.5-liter Hybrid Electric powertrain.

Ford has asked affected owners to contact their customer service at 1-866-436-7332 for more information about the recall. The company has also said that dealers will update the audio control module software free of charge. Notification letters are expected to be sent out by August 25, informing owners about this issue and how it can be resolved.