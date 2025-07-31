Why Hyundai has recalled its IONIQ 5 EV in US
What's the story
Hyundai has issued a recall for a small number of its 2025 IONIQ 5 electric vehicles (EVs) sold in the United States. The move comes after the automaker discovered a potential risk of short circuit due to an issue with the battery pack's busbar. This is an important metal component that connects individual cells within the EV's battery system.
Problem identification
Improper fastening of busbars may lead to short circuit
The issue was first detected during a routine inspection of the battery pack. Hyundai has said that it is caused by a faulty torque controller from the battery system assembly supplier. This part may have led to improper fastening of busbars in some vehicles, thereby increasing the risk of short circuit.
Assurance
No incidents or injuries reported
Hyundai has assured that no incidents, injuries, or fires related to this issue have been reported. The recall is purely precautionary and affects only 10 vehicles across US. The company plans to notify affected owners and offer a free inspection and repair at authorized dealerships.
Safety commitment
Commitment to safety and transparency
Hyundai is expanding its all-electric IONIQ range, including the IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6. At such a time, this limited recall underscores the brand's dedication to stringent safety standards and transparency in the fast-paced EV market. Customers can check for updates and VIN lookup on Hyundai's official recall site or by contacting their local dealer.