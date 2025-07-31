Why Hyundai has recalled its IONIQ 5 EV in US

Hyundai has issued a recall for a small number of its 2025 IONIQ 5 electric vehicles (EVs) sold in the United States. The move comes after the automaker discovered a potential risk of short circuit due to an issue with the battery pack's busbar. This is an important metal component that connects individual cells within the EV's battery system.

Problem identification Improper fastening of busbars may lead to short circuit The issue was first detected during a routine inspection of the battery pack. Hyundai has said that it is caused by a faulty torque controller from the battery system assembly supplier. This part may have led to improper fastening of busbars in some vehicles, thereby increasing the risk of short circuit.

Assurance No incidents or injuries reported Hyundai has assured that no incidents, injuries, or fires related to this issue have been reported. The recall is purely precautionary and affects only 10 vehicles across US. The company plans to notify affected owners and offer a free inspection and repair at authorized dealerships.