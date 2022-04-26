Auto

Hyundai IONIQ 5 to arrive in India by 2022-end

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 26, 2022, 05:13 pm 2 min read

Hyundai IONIQ 5 is available with two battery choices (Photo credit: Hyundai)

South Korean automaker Hyundai has announced that it will launch its IONIQ 5 SUV in India in the second half of this year. To recall, it made its global debut in February 2021. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler has a stylish appearance and a feature-loaded cabin. It is up for grabs with a choice of two battery packs.

Context Why does this story matter?

As part of a plan to increase its EV line-up in India to six models by 2028, Hyundai will introduce the IONIQ 5 here. It recently bagged the 'World Car of the Year' title and will rival the Kia EV6.

The car should be priced competitively on our shores and will be brought here as a completely built unit.

Exteriors The car has LED headlights and dual-tone ORVMs

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 sports an 80s-inspired look, featuring a lengthy hood, a black band in place of a grille, LED headlamps, and quad DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by black B-pillars, two-tone ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a roof-mounted spoiler, a raked windscreen, and LED taillights grace the rear end of the four-wheeler.

Information It delivers a maximum range of 502km

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 is offered in a single-motor form that makes 169hp/350Nm and a dual-motor version that generates 325hp/605Nm. There are two battery options of 58kWh and 77.4kWh. The larger pack delivers a maximum range of 502km on the WLTP cycle.

Interiors The four-wheeler gets 7 airbags and Bose audio system

Hyundai IONIQ 5 has a spacious cabin made of sustainable materials, featuring a Bose sound system, eight-way adjustable seats, two-zone climate control, hands-free tailgate, and rear AC vents. Seven airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, and Level 2 autonomous driving support ensure the safety of the passengers. It also packs a 12.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel.

Information Hyundai IONIQ 5: Pricing and availability

Hyundai will disclose the pricing and availability details of the IONIQ 5 in India at the time of its launch. However, the car is likely to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 40 lakh (ex-showroom).