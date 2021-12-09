Auto Ahead of launch, BMW iX officially revealed in India

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 09, 2021, 06:47 pm

BMW iX unveiled in India

BMW has unveiled its all-electric iX car in India. It had debuted in the global markets in June this year with a sporty and eye-catching design, a futuristic cabin, a range of up to 620km, and four charging options. In India, it is offered in a single xDrive40 trim while the range-topping xDrive50 model is unlikely to be offered here. Here are more details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

BMW is set to announce the prices of its iX SUV in India on December 13. It is also the first electric SUV from the company in the Indian market, and the first of the three EVs the automaker plans to introduce here in the next six months. The e-SUV will take on rivals such as the Audi e-tron and Mercedes-Benz EQC.

Exteriors The car has slimmest lights ever on BMW production car

The BMW iX features an impressive design with a muscular bonnet, angular air duct-like openings, and the signature kidney grille that conceals intelligent driver assistance systems such as cameras, radars, and sensors. On the sides, it is flanked by black B-pillars, frameless doors, flush door handles, and sporty wheels. The four-wheeler also sports the narrowest headlights and taillights ever on a BMW production car.

Information xDrive40 sprints from 0-100km/h in about 6 seconds

The BMW iX xDrive40 packs a 76.6kWh battery, paired with two electric motors to produce a combined output of 322hp/630Nm. The vehicle has a top-speed of 200km/h and offers a range of 420km. It can go from 0-100km/h in 6.1 seconds.

Interiors It gets a panoramic roof and hexagonal steering wheel

The BMW iX offers a luxurious cabin with heating facility in the rear seats, a hexagonal steering wheel, and a panoramic glass roof. It houses a BMW Curved Display which combines a 14.9-inch infotainment display with a 12.3-inch instrument cluster. The iX has also received 5-star safety rating by Euro NCAP and provides Parking Assistance Plus, among other safety features.

Information BMW iX: Pricing and availability

The India pricing information of BMW iX will be announced at the time of its launch on December 13. However, it is expected to be priced at around Rs. 1 crore (ex-showroom). Deliveries are said to begin in April next year.