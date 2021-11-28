BMW iX to go official in India on December 11

India launch date of BMW iX revealed

German automaker BMW will launch its iX SUV in India on December 11. Globally, it is offered in two variants: xDrive40 and xDrive50. The car has a futuristic design and a luxurious cabin with several tech-based features. It draws power from an electric powertrain and promises a range of up to 611km on a single charge. Here are more details.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The iX will be BMW's first fully electric SUV in India and it will be brought here as a completely built unit (CBU). The car's debut here is expected to increase the competition in the premium electric vehicle segment to a great extent. It will take on rivals such as the Audi e-tron, Audi e-tron Sportback and Mercedes-Benz EQC, among others.

Exteriors

The car has a kidney grille and narrow taillights

The BMW iX flaunts a clamshell-style bonnet, a large sealed-off kidney grille that packs cameras, sensors, and radar for driver assistance systems, LED headlights, and a bumper with triangular cut-outs on the sides. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, frameless doors, and 22-inch designer wheels. A window wiper, a raked windscreen, and sleek LED taillights grace the rear end of the SUV.

Interiors

The car has a head-up display and hexagonal steering wheel

The BMW iX has a spacious dual-tone cabin made of recycled materials, featuring a flat floor, a high-mounted armrest for the front-seat occupants, a head-up display, and a multifunctional hexagonal steering wheel. It packs a single-piece curved display for a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment console. Multiple airbags and a suite of driver-assistance features ensure the passengers' safety.

Performance

Two battery options are available

BMW iX xDrive40 has a 71kWh battery, while the xDrive50 gets a 105.2kWh unit. Paired to dual motors and an all-wheel-drive setup, the former makes 326hp/630Nm, while the latter generates 523hp/765Nm. The xDrive40 sprints from 0-100km/h in 6.1 seconds and promises a range of up to 414km, while the xDrive50 accelerates from 0-100km/h in 4.6 seconds and delivers a range of up to 611km.

Information

BMW iX: Pricing

Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the BMW iX in India will be disclosed at the time of its launch. However, the car is expected to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 1 crore (ex-showroom).