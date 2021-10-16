Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV teased; launch in India imminent

Maruti Suzuki has teased a new car on the NEXA's social media handle. It is likely to be the 5-door version of the Jimny and should be launched in India soon. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler will have a boxy design and an upmarket cabin with a host of features. It is expected to run on a 1.5-liter K15B petrol engine. Here's more.

The car will flaunt a black grille and squarish windows

Maruti Suzuki Jimny will have a sculpted bonnet, a blacked-out grille with slots, circular headlights, and a wide air vent. It will be flanked by squarish windows, flared wheel arches, and designer wheels. A tailgate-mounted spare wheel and rectangular taillights on the bumper will be available on the rear. Dimensions-wise, it should be 3,550mm long and have a wheelbase of 2,250mm.

It will be powered by a 103hp, 1.5-liter engine

Maruti Suzuki Jimny might be fueled by a 1.5-liter K15B petrol engine that generates 104.4hp of power at 6,000rpm and a peak torque of 138Nm at 4,400rpm. The mill will be paired to a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic torque converter gearbox.

The vehicle might get foldable rear seats and multiple airbags

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny should have a spacious cabin, featuring foldable rear seats, auto climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, and fabric upholstery. For ensuring the passengers' safety, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, parking sensors, and traction control might be offered. The SUV might also house a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Pricing and availability

Maruti Suzuki will announce the pricing and availability details of the Jimny SUV in India at the time of its launch. However, it should cost around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom) and will take on rivals like Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha.