Maruti Suzuki has launched the 2021 Swift hatchback in India. It comes in five trims and three dual-tone colors. As for the highlights, the car has a refreshed look and a spacious cabin with many new features. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter K12 series Dual Jet Dual VVT petrol engine with an idle start-stop function. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors The car has a sporty profile

The 2021 Swift has a muscular bonnet, a single-piece mesh grille with a chrome stripe on it, swept-back projector headlights with DRLs, and a wide air dam. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, auto-folding ORVMs, and alloy wheels. The car comes in three dual-tone colors: Solid Fire Red and Pearl Arctic White with Pearl Midnight Black roof, and Midnight Blue with Arctic White.

Information The vehicle runs on an 89hp, 1.2-liter petrol engine

The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter K12 series petrol engine that makes 89hp of power and 113Nm of torque. The mill delivers a mileage of 23.20km/l with a 5-speed manual gearbox and 23.76km/l when mated to a 5-speed AMT unit.

Interiors It has a spacious 5-seater cabin

The 2021 Swift has a 5-seater cabin with silver ornamentation, auto climate control, and a power steering wheel with cruise control. It houses a dual-pod instrument cluster with a 4.2-inch colored TFT display and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. Dual airbags, a reverse parking camera, ABS with EBD, and ISOFIX anchorage points ensure passengers' safety.

Information 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Pricing and availability