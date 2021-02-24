-
2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift hatchback launched at Rs. 5.73 lakhLast updated on Feb 24, 2021, 01:32 pm
Maruti Suzuki has launched the 2021 Swift hatchback in India. It comes in five trims and three dual-tone colors.
As for the highlights, the car has a refreshed look and a spacious cabin with many new features. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter K12 series Dual Jet Dual VVT petrol engine with an idle start-stop function.
Here's our roundup.
Exteriors
The car has a sporty profile
The 2021 Swift has a muscular bonnet, a single-piece mesh grille with a chrome stripe on it, swept-back projector headlights with DRLs, and a wide air dam.
It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, auto-folding ORVMs, and alloy wheels.
The car comes in three dual-tone colors: Solid Fire Red and Pearl Arctic White with Pearl Midnight Black roof, and Midnight Blue with Arctic White.
Information
The vehicle runs on an 89hp, 1.2-liter petrol engine
The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter K12 series petrol engine that makes 89hp of power and 113Nm of torque. The mill delivers a mileage of 23.20km/l with a 5-speed manual gearbox and 23.76km/l when mated to a 5-speed AMT unit.
Interiors
It has a spacious 5-seater cabin
The 2021 Swift has a 5-seater cabin with silver ornamentation, auto climate control, and a power steering wheel with cruise control.
It houses a dual-pod instrument cluster with a 4.2-inch colored TFT display and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay.
Dual airbags, a reverse parking camera, ABS with EBD, and ISOFIX anchorage points ensure passengers' safety.
Information
2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Pricing and availability
The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift is available in five variants: LXi, VXi, ZXi, ZXi+, and ZXi+ dual-tone. As for the pocket-pinch, it starts at Rs. 5.73 lakh and goes up to Rs. 8.41 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi).