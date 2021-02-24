Rolls-Royce has revealed a limited-run Tempus Collection variant of its flagship Phantom model. Only 20 units will be manufactured and all of them have been spoken for. As for the highlights, the sedan is inspired by pulsar stars and the infinite reaches of the universe. Under the hood, it draws power from a 6.8-liter, twin-turbocharged, V12 engine linked to an 8-speed AMT gearbox.

Exteriors The paintwork shines like a starry night

The Rolls-Royce Phantom Tempus Collection features a muscular bonnet, a chromed grille with vertical slats, sleek headlights, and a wide air dam. It has a Kairos Blue paintwork that features blue mica flakes. When viewed in the right light, they shine like stars. The Spirit of Ecstasy emblem is also customizable. The car is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels.

Information A handcrafted champagne chest is also available

The Rolls-Royce Phantom Tempus Collection offers a Tempus Champagne Chest whose table features a unique hand-painted pulsar artwork. It houses four hand-blown crystal champagne flutes as well as thermal chilling flasks for caviar and champagne.

Interiors The dashboard is truly a piece of art

The Tempus Collection features a unique dashboard called Frozen Flow of Time Gallery. In it, 100 columns are milled into an aluminium billet to represent a pulsar's rotational spin. There is also a refreshed Starlight Headliner with bespoke embroidery pattern, fiber-optic lighting on the interior door panels, and a plaque in the glove compartment with a quote from Albert Einstein.

Information Power and performance

The Rolls-Royce Phantom Tempus Collection draws power from a 6.8-liter, twin-turbocharged, V12 engine linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties. The mill generates 563hp of maximum power and 900Nm of peak torque.

Pricing Rolls-Royce Phantom Tempus Collection: Pricing and availability