Ford Aspire CNG variant spotted testing in India, launch imminentLast updated on Feb 24, 2021, 12:25 am
Ford is likely to launch the CNG variant of its Aspire sedan in India by the end of March.
In the latest development, a test mule of the car with a CNG inspection kit attached to it has been spotted testing, revealing its key highlights.
As per the image, its design, and features will be similar to the regular model.
Here are more details.
Exteriors
The car will sport a chrome-finished grille
The 2021 Ford Aspire CNG will be up for grabs in Titanium and Titanium Plus variants. It will have a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a chromed grille, and swept-back automatic headlights.
It will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 15-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels.
As for the dimensions, it should have a wheelbase of 2,490mm and a ground clearance of 174mm.
Information
A 5-speed manual gearbox will handle transmission duties
The 2021 Ford Aspire CNG will draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter, 3-cylinder, Dragon series petrol engine linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox. However, its power figures are unknown. For reference, in the BS4 state-of-tune, the CNG powertrain delivers 95hp/119Nm.
Interiors
It will have a spacious 5-seater cabin
The 2021 Ford Aspire CNG will have a 5-seater cabin with power windows, auto climate control, auto-dimming IRVM, push-button engine start-stop, and a power steering wheel.
It will house a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system enabled with support for FordPass connected car technology.
To ensure the passengers' safety, ABS with EBD, six airbags, and a rear parking camera will be available.
Information
2021 Ford Aspire CNG: Pricing and availability
The pricing and availability details of the 2021 Ford Aspire CNG will be announced at the launch event in the coming weeks. However, it should carry some premium over the current-generation standard model which falls in the price-bracket of Rs. 7.24-8.69 lakh (ex-showroom).