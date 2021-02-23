Triumph Motorcycles has taken the wraps off the 2021 Bonneville range of bikes. The line-up includes five models: Street Twin, T100, T120, Bobber, and Speedmaster. As for the key highlights, all the bikes come with BS6-compliant engines with lower emission and improved power, cosmetic tweaks, and higher specification brakes as well as suspension in some models. Here's our roundup.

Bike #1 Triumph Street Twin: Expected to cost around Rs. 7.45 lakh

The updated Triumph Street Twin features a comfortable saddle, aluminium headlamp brackets, and new throttle body finishers. The company has also introduced a Street Twin Gold Line Limited Edition model with Matte Sapphire Black paint scheme, a Triumph heritage logo, and hand-painted gold lining. The bike runs on a 999cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine that is linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox and produces 64hp/80Nm.

Bike #2 2021 Triumph Bonneville T100: Likely to cost Rs. 8.87 lakh

Design-wise, the new Triumph Bonneville T100 remains unchanged. It has a rounded headlamp, wire-spoke wheels, and a semi-digital instrument console. However, the overall weight has been reduced by 4kg. The bike draws power from a 900cc motor that delivers 64hp of power at 7,400rpm and 80Nm of torque at 3,750rpm. It is equipped with new cartridge forks and a higher specification Brembo front brake.

Bike #3 2021 Triumph T120: Expected to cost around Rs. 9.97 lakh

The Triumph T120 gets lightweight aluminium rims, a Triumph logo on the fuel tank, an updated semi-digital instrument cluster, and weighs 7kg less than its predecessor. It is fueled by a 1,200cc mill that generates 78hp of power, 105Nm of peak torque, and comes paired to a 6-speed gearbox and torque-assist clutch. For safety, there are twin disc brakes with Brembo callipers.

Bike #4 2021 Triumph Bobber: Expected to cost around Rs. 10.28 lakh

The new-generation Triumph Bobber has a single seat, bar-end mirrors, an LED headlight, a new semi-digital instrument cluster, a 16-inch front wheel, and 12-liters of luggage space. It runs on a 1,200cc parallel-twin engine that makes 77hp of power and 106Nm of torque. There are various safety provisions on offer, including switchable ABS, cruise control, traction control system, and new Showa-sourced 47mm front forks.

Bike #5 2021 Triumph Speedmaster: Price expected at around Rs. 11.33 lakh