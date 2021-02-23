-
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class, with refreshed design and new features, unveiledLast updated on Feb 23, 2021, 07:26 pm
German automaker Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its 2022 C-Class sedan. It comes in two versions: C300 and C300 4Matic.
As for the highlights, the vehicle has an A-Class-inspired look and a spacious cabin with a host of tech features.
It draws power from a 2.0-liter, turbocharged, inline-four petrol engine linked to an electric starter/generator and a 9-speed automatic gearbox.
Here's our roundup.
Exteriors
The sedan has a sloping roofline, the signature 3-star grille
The 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class has an eye-catching design, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, the company's signature 3-star grille, a wide air dam, and sleek swept-back headlights.
On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 18/19-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillights and dual exhaust tips grace the rear section of the vehicle.
Information
It runs on a 255hp, 2.0-liter engine
The 2022 C-Class draws power from a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine that generates 255hp of power and 400Nm of peak torque. The mill is linked to a 9-speed automatic gearbox as well as a 48V EQ Boost system which generates an extra 20hp/200Nm.
Interiors
It has a tech-savvy 5-seater cabin
The 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class has a 5-seater cabin with heated front seats, a wireless phone charger, a sunroof, Nappa leather upholstery, a head-up display, and a heated steering wheel.
It houses a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a fingerprint reader, and an 11.9-inch MBUX touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Multiple airbags and driver-assistance systems ensure passengers' safety.
Information
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class: Pricing and availability
The pricing details of the 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class are yet to be announced. However, in the US, the rear-wheel-drive C300 will start at around $43,000 (roughly Rs. 31 lakh) while the all-wheel-drive C300 4Matic should command $45,000 (approximately Rs. 32.6 lakh).