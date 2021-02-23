German automaker Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its 2022 C-Class sedan. It comes in two versions: C300 and C300 4Matic.

As for the highlights, the vehicle has an A-Class-inspired look and a spacious cabin with a host of tech features.

It draws power from a 2.0-liter, turbocharged, inline-four petrol engine linked to an electric starter/generator and a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

Here's our roundup.