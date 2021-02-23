Ahead of its launch in India on March 15, Jeep dealerships across the country have started accepting bookings for the upcoming Wrangler SUV. Separately, the company has announced that the assembling of the vehicle is underway at its Ranjangaon plant in Maharashtra. As for the key highlights, the 2021 Wrangler will have an off-road-friendly design, an updated cabin, and a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine.

Exteriors The SUV will have a tailgate-mounted spare wheel

The upcoming Jeep Wrangler will be a 5-door SUV with a vertical 7-slat grille, removable doors and roof, a drop-down windshield, circular LED headlamps, LED DRLs, and a spare wheel mounted on the tailgate. On the sides, it will be flanked by blacked-out ORVMs, heavy wheel arch cladding, flat fender flares, and 18-inch alloy wheels.

Information The off-roader will be powered by a turbo-petrol motor

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler is expected to run on a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine that is capable of producing 268hp of maximum power and 400Nm of peak torque. The motor will come paired to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors It will offer a practical yet modern cabin

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler will have a spacious 5-seater cabin with leather seats, 2-zone automatic climate control, a remote key access, an adjustable steering wheel, and rear AC vents. It will also pack a 7.0-inch TFT driver's display, a stereo system, and an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The car will also offer all standard safety provisions.

Information 2021 Jeep Wrangler: Pricing and availability