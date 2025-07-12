Will Nathan Lyon be dropped for 3rd West Indies Test? 

Australian captain Pat Cummins has hinted at the possibility of dropping veteran spinner Nathan Lyon from their playing XI. The decision comes as the team weighs its options for the third and final Test against West Indies, whch is a Day-Night affair in Kingston. The combination of Sabina Park's pink ball and pitch conditions has prompted this deliberation, with Cummins saying "everything's an option."

Historical context Decision on Lyon still under consideration If Lyon is dropped, it would mark the first time since the 2013 series against England that he would miss a Test match, aside from the three matches he missed in the 2023 Ashes due to injury. "We honestly haven't settled on it. We all left yesterday and thought we'd just sleep on it, come back and have a look," Cummins told reporters on being asked about the prospect of dropping Lyon.

Stats check Lyon's impressive performance this series Despite a series dominated by fast bowlers, Lyon has managed to take nine wickets at an average of 18.33. This includes six wickets in Grenada, taking his overall tally to 562—one short of equaling Glenn McGrath's record as Australia's second-highest wicket-taker after Shane Warne. In day-night Tests, he has 43 wickets at an average of 25.62, which is better than his red-ball Test average of 30.52.

Team dynamics Potential replacements for the veteran spinner If Australia decide to drop Lyon in the favor of an extra pacer, Scott Boland is the most likely replacement. Boland has taken 12 wickets at an average of 16.75 in three day-night Tests. Beau Webster, the fourth seamer this series, can provide off-spin if needed along with Travis Head. Another option could be bolstering the batting lineup if they think three frontline quicks and Webster would suffice as an attack strategy.

Milestone match Starc prepares for his 100th Test match If Lyon is dropped, it would be a major loss for him as Mitchell Starc prepares to play his 100th Test. Starc spoke about the close bond he shares with Lyon, Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood. "We've spent a lot of time together," said Starc. However, Cummins doesn't expect any negative reaction if a change is made in the final playing XI.