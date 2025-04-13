IPL 2025: Travis Head downplays on-field spat with Glenn Maxwell
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Travis Head has addressed his recent on-field altercation with Punjab Kings (PBKS) players Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis.
The incident occurred during the ninth over of the second innings of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match.
After the verbal spat, things heated up when Stoinis stepped in but was resisted by Head.
The spat required the umpire's intervention to bring things under control on the field.
Head explains the spat
The spat started when Head smashed two consecutive sixes off Maxwell's bowling, resulting in a heated exchange.
After the over, Head went up to Maxwell to give him a piece of his mind.
Stoinis then intervened but was resisted by Head, who dismissed him despite the umpire's attempts to calm down.
"You bring out the best and worst in each other, nothing too serious, just a bit of banter," said Head about the incident at the post-match presentation.
PBKS post 245/6 on back of Iyer's 82
Batting first, Punjab Kings posted a daunting target of 246 runs for SRH.
The PBKS innings was strengthened by Priyansh Arya (36), Prabhsimran Singh (42), and Shreyas Iyer's 82 runs, while Stoinis added a quick-fire 34*.
Despite Harshal Patel (4/42) and Eshan Malinga's 2/45 to contain PBKS, they posted a mammoth total of 245/6 in their allotted overs.
SRH's chase and record-breaking partnership
In reply, Abhishek Sharma and Head stitched a brilliant partnership, playing a key role in the chase.
They added a record 171 runs for the first wicket. SRH later won by eight wickets.
This is the second-highest run chase in IPL history, with SRH completing it with nine balls to spare.
Abhishek's 141 off just 55 balls included 14 fours and 10 sixes, while Head smashed a quickfire 66 off just 37 balls with nine fours and three sixes.
Head shines with 66-run knock versus PBKS
As mentioned, Head smashed a fluent 66 from 37 balls.
He hit nine fours and three sixes. He has raced to 214 runs from six matches this season at 35.66. This was his 2nd fifty.
Overall in the IPL, he has scored 986 runs at 36.51.
This was his 7th IPL fifty. He also owns a ton.
Video of the incident posted on X
