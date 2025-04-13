What's the story

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Travis Head has addressed his recent on-field altercation with Punjab Kings (PBKS) players Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis.

The incident occurred during the ninth over of the second innings of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match.

After the verbal spat, things heated up when Stoinis stepped in but was resisted by Head.

The spat required the umpire's intervention to bring things under control on the field.

Here's more.