Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra expressed concerns over Suryakumar Yadav's recent form as India prepares for the second T20I against England.

The match is set to take place on January 25 in Chennai.

Chopra stressed that a captain's poor run can add a lot of pressure, referring to Rohit Sharma's recent woes.

However, this comes after Yadav was dismissed for a duck during the hosts' seven-wicket win in the series opener in Kolkata.

