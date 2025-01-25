New Zealand secure Women's ODI World Cup spot: Details here
New Zealand secured the final direct spot for the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 after Bangladesh lost their final ODI series match against West Indies on Friday, January 24.
Meanwhile, the loss ended Bangladesh's chances of directly qualifying for the tournament, which will be hosted in India for the first time since 2013.
However, although West Indies won the match, they would still compete in other qualifier matches for the remaining two spots.
Bangladesh's defeat paves way for New Zealand's World Cup entry
Bangladesh had a bright start to their series in Basseterre, having defeated the hosts in the second ODI.
However, their performance crumbled in the final match as they were bowled out for a mere 118 runs.
Meanwhile, this made it easy for West Indies to chase down the target and seal a 2-1 series win.
Additionally, the third ODI on Friday concluded the ICC Women's Championship series.
Women's Championship results determine World Cup qualifiers
The Women's Championship, a 10-team tournament where each team played eight three-match series, ended with the top six teams directly qualifying for the World Cup.
New Zealand and Bangladesh were level on 21 points after 24 matches.
However, with an extra win, New Zealand finished higher on the points table taking the sixth and final direct spot for the ODI World Cup.
Australia leads championship, Bangladesh to compete in qualifiers
Australia finished atop the Championship standings with 39 points, followed by India with 37.
England (32), South Africa (25), and Sri Lanka (22) also secured direct berths for the ICC Women's World Cup 2025.
Bangladesh, along with West Indies, Pakistan, Ireland, Scotland, and Thailand, will now compete in the Cricket World Cup Qualifier for the two remaining spots.
However, the ICC is yet to announce the dates for these qualifiers.