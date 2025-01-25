Varun Chakravarthy dismisses comparisons with R Ashwin
What's the story
Indian spinner, Varun Chakravarthy, has dismissed comparisons with legendary off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.
The clarification comes ahead of the second T20I against England in Chennai on January 25.
Meanwhile, Ashwin, who recently retired from international cricket during the 2024-25 Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, is India's second-leading wicket-taker in international cricket.
Here's what the young spinner had to say.
Career revival
Chakravarthy's resurgence in T20Is
Chakravarthy has been a major resurgence for India in T20Is since last year.
As both spinners are from Tamil Nadu, comparisons between him and Ashwin have naturally been drawn owing to his recent performances.
However, Chakravarthy brushed aside these comparisons during a press conference on the eve of the second T20I against England.
Humble response
Chakravarthy on filling Ashwin's shoes
"Comparing him to me is big. Ashwin has played all three formats. I am just making a comeback. I haven't reached a stage where I can be compared to him," Chakravarthy said, as quoted by India Today.
He then added, "Ashwin's shoes are big to fill. He has taken 500-plus Test wickets. I am not even close yet.
Match strategy
Chakravarthy's match-winning performance and preparation
Chakravarthy was named the Player of the Match in India's series opener against England, having returned with figures of 3/23 in four overs.
He revealed that his match preparation involves studying opposition batters, pitch conditions, and trusting his instincts.
"Initially, the plan will be the same. I will see how they are trying to approach me," he said about his strategy for upcoming matches.
Comeback journey
Chakravarthy's impressive comeback and future plans
Chakravarthy returned to the Indian team last year after the T20 World Cup.
Since then, he has been India's star spinner with 20 wickets in his last eight T20Is at an average of 11.70.
Meanwhile, he will be looking forward to carrying forward the same form on his home turf in Chennai in the second T20I, where a win would hand India a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series.