What's the story

Indian spinner, Varun Chakravarthy, has dismissed comparisons with legendary off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

The clarification comes ahead of the second T20I against England in Chennai on January 25.

Meanwhile, Ashwin, who recently retired from international cricket during the 2024-25 Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, is India's second-leading wicket-taker in international cricket.

Here's what the young spinner had to say.