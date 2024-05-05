Next Article

KKR thrash LSG to go atop the points table: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:20 pm May 05, 2024

What's the story Kolkata Knight Riders have thrashed Lucknow Super Giants by 98 runs in Match 54 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Ekana Stadium. It was a one-sided affair as KKR posted 235/6 while batting first before restricting the Super Giants to 137/10. Sunil Narine (81) starred for the Knight Riders, who have now gone atop the points table.

KKR's innings

KKR post a massive total

KKR openers Phil Salt (32) and Narine (81) added 62 runs in 4.2 overs. Another fifty-plus stand (79) was added between Narine and youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi (32). Shreyas Iyer (23) and Ramandeep Singh (25* off 6) played cameos as the Knight Riders finished at 235/6. Ravi Bishnoi (1/33 in 4 overs) was the only LSG bowler with an economy of under 10.

LSG's chase

LSG falter in the chase

After losing Arshin Kulkarni early, KL Rahul (25) and Marcus Stoinis (34) added 50 runs before departing in quick intervals. KKR bowlers struck at regular intervals as the likes of Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, and Ashton Turner threw away their starts. It was one-way traffic thereafter as LSG were bundled out for 137 in just 16.1 overs.

Tally

Highest total at Ekana Stadium

KKR became the first IPL team to post a total of 200-plus at Lucknow's Ekana Cricket Stadium. As per ESPNcricinfo, KKR went past the previous best score of 199/8 by LSG against PBKS earlier this season at this venue. RR too scored 199/3 (successful run-chase) against LSG this season.

Naveen

A decent return for Naveen

Though Naveen-ul-Haq was expensive, the pacer claimed 3/49 in his four overs. He has now raced to 21 wickets across 15 IPL games at an economy of 8.31. He has tallied 10 wickets in the ongoing tournament with his economy being 8.83. Playing his 177th T20 match, the right-arm pacer has raced to 213 wickets. His economy is around 8.2.

Narine

Sunil Narine gets this double

Narine smoked 81 off just 39 balls, a knock laced with six boundaries and seven sixes. With 461 runs at a strike rate of 183.67, Narine is now the third-highest run-getter in IPL 2024 (50s: 3, 100: 1). He also owns 14 wickets. Narine became the third all-rounder to slam 450-plus runs and take at least 13 wickets in an IPL season.

Stats

1,500 IPL runs for Narine

With this knock, Narine became the seventh player to accomplish 1,500 IPL runs for KKR (now 1,507). Playing his 173rd game, he averages 17.32 as his strike rate reads 166.34 (100: 1, 50s: 7). He also owns 177 wickets in the tournament. He became the first player to complete the double of 1,500 runs and 150 wickets for a franchise in IPL.

Chakravarthy

Chakravarthy becomes second-leading wicket-taker this season

Chakravarthy, who claimed 3/30 in three overs, has now raced to 77 scalps across 67 IPL games at an economy of 7.65. With 16 wickets at an economy of 8.75, he is the second-leading wicket-taker of IPL 2024. The mystery spinner now has five scalps in four outings versus LSG. He has now raced to 93 T20 scalps.

Rana

Rana shines on return

Rana, who missed KKR's last game due to a ban, finished with 3/24 in 3.1 overs. The young pacer now has 14 wickets across nine matches in IPL 2024 at an economy of 9.56. Overall, he has raced to 20 IPL wickets with his economy being 9.32. In T20 cricket, he has tallied 23 scalps.

Records

Other records scripted in the game

This was LSG's biggest defeat and KKR's third-biggest win in terms of runs in IPL. The Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals by 140 and 106 runs, respectively. Narine now has 15 Player-of-the-Match awards in IPL, the joint-most for a KKR player alongside Andre Russell.

Standings

Key updates in points table

As mentioned, KKR are now the table toppers with eight wins in 11 games (NRR: +1.453). They displaced Rajasthan Royals, who also boast 16 points like KKR. However, Shreyas Iyer's men are ahead in terms of NRR. LSG remain at the fourth spot with six triumphs in 11 outings (NRR: -0.371). They boast 12 points.