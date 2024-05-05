Next Article

KKR duo Chakravarthy and Rana demolish LSG with three-fers: Stats

May 05, 2024

What's the story Kolkata Knight Riders demolished Lucknow Super Giants by 98 runs in Match 54 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Ekana Stadium. While Sunil Narine (81) starred with the bat, Harshit Rana and Varun Chakravarthy were sensational for KKR with the ball. Both players claimed three wickets apiece as LSG were folded for 137 while chasing 236. Here are their stats.

Sensational spells from KKR duo

Rana broke KL Rahul (25) and Marcus Stoinis's (34) 50-run stand for the second wicket by dismissing the former. Krunal Pandya (5) and Ravi Bishnoi (2) were his other victims in the game. Meanwhile, Chakravarthy opened his account by dismissing Deepak Hooda (5) cheaply. He then dismissed the dangerous Ashton Turner (16) before getting the better of Yudhvir Singh Charak (7).

Chakravarthy becomes second-leading wicket-taker this season

Chakravarthy, who claimed 3/30 in three overs, has now raced to 77 scalps across 67 IPL games at an economy of 7.65. With 16 wickets at an economy of 8.75, he is the second-leading wicket-taker of IPL 2024. The mystery spinner now has five scalps in four outings versus LSG. He has now raced to 93 T20 scalps.

Rana shines on return

Rana, who missed KKR's last game due to a ban, finished with 3/24 in 3.1 overs. The young pacer now has 14 wickets across nine matches in IPL 2024 at an economy of 9.56. Overall, he has raced to 20 IPL wickets with his economy being 9.32. In T20 cricket, he has tallied 23 scalps.

KKR claim a massive win

KKR finished at 235/6, the highest IPL total at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium. Narine starred for them with a breathtaking 81 off 39 balls. While Salt and Angkrish Raghuvanshi scored 32 apiece, Shreyas Iyer (23) and Ramandeep Singh (25* off 6) bolstered KKR's total. LSG never got going as they folded fort 137 in 16.1 overs. KKR have now gone atop the points table.