Next Article

KKR floored LSG with a massive score (Photo credit: X/@IPL)

KKR become first side with 200-plus total in Lucknow: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 09:46 pm May 05, 202409:46 pm

What's the story Kolkata Knight Riders became the first team in the Indian Premier League to score a total of 200-plus at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The Knights smashed 235/6 against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday. Sunil Narine led the way for the visitors with a score of 81 from 39 balls. Ramandeep Singh's six-ball 25* was crucial at the death. Here are further details.

Information

KKR make history in Lucknow

As per ESPNcricinfo, KKR have gone past the previous best score of 199/8 by LSG against PBKS earlier this season at this venue. RR too scored 199/3 (successful run-chase) against LSG this season. The next best score is 196/5 by LSG versus RR.

KKR

Massive records posted by the Knights

KKR have now posted the highest team total against LSG (235/6). The Knights breached the previous best score of 227/2 by the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, 2023. KKR posted their sixth score of 200-plus in IPL 2024. This is now the joint-highest tally in an edition of the IPL. Mumbai Indians posted six 200-plus scores in 2023.

KKR

KKR floor LSG with a massive score

KKR openers Phil Salt and Narine added 61 runs in 4.2 overs. Another fifty-plus stand was added between Narine and youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi (32). Narine went on to surpass 1,500 IPL runs with a blistering 81-run effort. He owns over 450 runs in IPL 2024. Shreyas Iyer and Ramandeep played crucial cameos. Ramandeep struck at 416.67. For LSG, Naveen-ul-Haq claimed 3/49.