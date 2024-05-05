Next Article

LSG's Naveen-ul-Haq claims three-fer versus KKR on return: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:34 pm May 05, 202409:34 pm

What's the story Naveen-ul-Haq bowled a crucial spell for Lucknow Super Giants in Match 54 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) against Kolkata Knight Riders. Though he was expensive, the pacer claimed 3/49 in four overs. Notably, this match marked Naveen's return to the XI as he warmed the benches in LSG's preceding five games. Here we look at his stats.

Spell

A decent return for Naveen

Naveen made a poor as he conceded four boundaries of his first over. He drew the first blood for LSG by dismissing the dangerous Philip Salt (32) in the fifth over. Naveen also restricted the Andre Russell storm as the dasher departed for 12 in the 15th over. The Afghanistan star dismissed Rinku Singh (16) on the final ball of his spell.

Stats

Here are his numbers

With this three-fer, Naveen has raced to 21 wickets across 15 IPL games at an economy of 8.31. He has tallied 10 wickets in the ongoing tournament with his economy being 8.83. Playing his 177th T20 match, the right-arm pacer has raced to 214 wickets. His economy is around 8.2.

Summary

KKR post the highest total at Ekana Stadium

KKR finished their 20 overs at 235/6, the highest IPL total at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium. Sunil Narine starred for them with a breathtaking 81 off 39 balls. While Salt and Angkrish Raghuvanshi scored 32 apiece, Shreyas Iyer (23) and Ramandeep Singh (25* off 6) bolstered KKR's total. Ravi Bishnoi (1/33 in 4 overs) was the only LSG bowler with an economy of under 10.