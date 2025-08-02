TikTok's new Pro app lets you support charities while scrolling

The Sunshine Programme on TikTok Pro lets users earn 'virtual sunshine' by inviting others to join the platform and interacting with charity-related content. This includes liking or reposting videos, following charity accounts, or searching for charitable causes. Once enough virtual sunshine is collected, users can donate it to a charity of their choice, prompting TikTok to make a donation on their behalf.

App objective

A dedicated space for charitable contributions

The main goal of launching TikTok Pro is to let European users support charitable organizations while enjoying engaging and entertaining content on the platform. "TikTok Pro" is a dedicated space for users who want to make a difference in their communities by supporting causes they care about, all while enjoying the same entertaining content they love on TikTok.