Amber Heard is expecting second child: Report

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:06 am Dec 06, 2024

What's the story Amber Heard, the 38-year-old Aquaman actor, is reportedly expecting her second child. A representative for Heard confirmed to PEOPLE that "it's still quite early in the pregnancy" and requested privacy at this stage. They added, "Amber is delighted both for herself and Oonagh Paige." Oonagh Paige is Heard's first child, a daughter, born on April 8, 2021.

Heard, who is already a mother to three-and-a-half-year-old Oonagh Paige, had earlier expressed her wish to have a child on her own terms. In an Instagram post announcing Oonagh Paige's birth, she had written that she had "decided I wanted to have a child" four years ago and "wanted to do it on my own terms." She has since been sharing updates about her daughter and motherhood on social media.

Notably, Heard was previously married to actor Johnny Depp, whose split in May 2016 was marred by accusations of domestic violence. After a highly publicized defamation trial in Virginia in the summer of 2022, Heard moved to Madrid, Spain for a quieter life. Sources told PEOPLE that the trial was "beyond stressful" and she wanted to start fresh. She was also briefly linked romantically to cinematographer Bianca Butti during this time.

In 2023, director Conor Allyn, who worked with Heard on the thriller In the Fire, called her "living her best life in Spain with her daughter." He praised Heard's dedication as a mother and her ability to balance work and parenting. We wish her all the best with the upcoming baby!