Entertainment

All about Amber Heard's 'comeback' title, 'In the Fire'

All about Amber Heard's 'comeback' title, 'In the Fire'

Written by Divya Bhonsale June 13, 2023 | 01:12 pm 2 min read

Amber Heard will be making her first major public appearance since she lost defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp last year (Picture credit: Instagram/@amberheard)

Amber Heard may have left the United States of America and settled in Spain, but she'd made it clear she wasn't quitting her acting career. A year after her defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp ended, Heard is set to return to the red carpet for the premiere of her upcoming film In the Fire. Here's everything you should know about the film.

Why does this story matter?

Heard moved her base from the US to Spain in May. Thereafter, she spoke to local Spanish media, clarifying that she hasn't quit the industry. Heard will be traveling to Italy to attend the premiere of In the Fire at the 69th Taormina Film Festival on June 24. It will mark the first major public appearance of Heard since the trial ended.

Film's premise: A war between science and religion

The film is said to be set in the late 1890s. Heard is reportedly playing a doctor from New York who visits a remote area to treat a boy who has inexplicable abilities. While treating him, she gets in the middle of a war between science and religion, as a local priest believes that the boy has been possessed by a devil.

Meet the team of 'In the Fire'

Heard will be seen as Grace Burnham. Apart from her, the cast also features Eduardo Noriega as Don Marquez, and Lorenzo McGovern Zaini as Martin Marquez in the lead. Luca Calvani and Sophie Amber will also be seen in important roles as Father Antonio and Isabelle, respectively. In the Fire is directed by Conor Allyn, and co-written by Allyn, Pascal Borno, and Silvio Muraglia.

All about Taormina Film Festival

The 69th edition of the prestigious festival will be held in Sicily, later this month. It will begin on June 23 and will conclude on July 1. A line-up of acclaimed films will be premiered at the fest including The Worst Days, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Billie's Magic World, Lo Sposo Indeciso, Divinity, Little Richard: I Am Everything, and many others.

Share this timeline