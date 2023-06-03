Entertainment

'World ran out of pink': 'Barbie' caused pink color shortage

'World ran out of pink': 'Barbie' caused pink color shortage

Written by Tanvi Gupta Jun 03, 2023, 04:32 pm 2 min read

Greta Gerwig's highly-anticipated film 'Barbie' will hit theaters on July 21

Greta Gerwig is set to take us on a dazzling journey with the highly-anticipated release of Barbie, featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Embracing the iconic essence of the beloved doll, Gerwig's also film sets paid an awe-inspiring homage to the color pink. However, in this pursuit, the production utilized so much pink paint that, reportedly, there was an international shortage of the color.

Gerwig insisted on pink scheme for 'Barbie'

Gerwig, in an email to Architectural Digest, revealed that she hired the production designer Sarah Greenwood and the set decorator Katie Spencer to create the Barbie Dreamhouse set at Warner Bros. Studio in Leavesden, located near London. Gerwig insisted on a pink color scheme because "maintaining the 'kid-ness' was paramount." But to fulfill this, "the world ran out of pink," she told the publication.

Check out unseen pictures from 'Barbie'

Gerwig hand-painted backdrops rather than using CGI

According to the publication, Gerwig had a vision to create an atmosphere of "authentic artificiality" for the set. As a result, she chose hand-painted backdrops instead of relying on CGI effects. Barbie's recently released trailer showcases the pervasive presence of the color pink, which goes beyond clothing and furnishings and extends to a pink slide, a pink shower, and various other pink accessories.

Toys are objects meant to be touched, explained Gerwig

In addition to expressing her desire to capture the delightful essence of Dreamhouses, Gerwig also stated, "I wanted to capture what was so ridiculously fun about the Dreamhouses." "Why walk down stairs when you can slide into your pool? Why trudge up stairs when you take an elevator that matches your dress?" Further, she explained that toys are meant to be touched and felt.

Everything to know about 'Barbie'

Gerwig, known for directing acclaimed films like Lady Bird (2017) and Little Women (2019), has assumed the directorial duties for the film Barbie, and therefore, the expectations from the film are running high. In addition to Gosling and Robbie, the star-studded cast includes Emma Mackey, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, and other talented actors. Barbie is slated to hit theaters on July 21.