#NewsBytesExplainer: Why everyone is hyped about 'Barbie' v/s 'Oppenheimer' clash

Written by Isha Sharma Apr 16, 2023, 01:15 am

'Oppenheimer' will clash with 'Barbie' on July 21

July 21 will be an important day for Hollywood since it will mark the clash of two mainstream films led by notable stars: Greta Gerwig's romantic fantasy film Barbie and Christopher Nolan's war drama biopic Oppenheimer. On Friday, some reports suggested that Oppenheimer might be delayed, but subsequent fresh reports claimed its release was on track. Why is everyone so hyped about this clash?

Impending clash's impact on box office?

Clashes have always been interesting to witness since they define the box office pull of a certain filmmaker and, of course, the actors leading the project. In this case of the clash of the titans, one needs to wait and see which film scores an edge eventually. Footfalls will also depend on the marketing and on-ground buzz of both of these highly-anticipated projects.

Both movies have different legacies preceding them

Another reason why fans are looking forward to the box office war is because of the legacy of each film. While the Barbie doll has inspired several animated projects, this is the first live-action film based on the fashion dolls by Mattel. On the other hand, Nolan's legacy and contribution to world cinema are unmatched, with moves like Inception and Interstellar to his credit.

Here's everything you need to know about 'Barbie'

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling play Barbie and Ken in Barbie, respectively. The film also stars Dua Lipa, Simu Liu, Emma Mackey, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Nicola Coughlan, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Hari Nef, and others. Gerwig is known for her previous directorial projects, such as Little Women and Lady Bird. Moreover, Barbie's logline, "She's everything, he's just Ken," is already dominating social media.

Details on 'Oppenheimer'

Nolan's Oppenheimer is based on the 2006 Pulitzer Prize-winning American Prometheus biography by Kai Bird and Martin J Sherwin. It documents the life of American physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, who is known as the "maker" of the atomic bomb. It stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, and Gary Oldman, among others. It's Murphy's sixth film with Nolan.