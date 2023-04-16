Entertainment

Cannes 2023: Fashion house YSL to release maiden production film

Written by Divya Bhonsale Apr 16, 2023, 12:51 am 2 min read

Luxury house YSL is producing Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar's upcoming film 'A Strange Way of Life' which will be premiered at the Cannes Film Festival

Legendary French luxury fashion house Yves Saint Laurent (YSL) is all set to venture into the filmmaking business. The company has announced that it will soon launch its maiden production movie under the banner of Saint Laurent Productions. Titled Strange Way of Life, the film will be premiered at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, scheduled to take place next month.

Why does this story matter?

The fashion brand was founded by Yves Saint Laurent and Pierre Berge, his partner, in the year 1962.

It is one of the most iconic brands in the fashion world and is a favorite of many A-list stars from Hollywood and Bollywood, too.

Moreover, the premiere of the fashion house's maiden film will be held at one of the most prestigious film festivals.

Film is Spanish director Pedro Almodovar's second English work

The upcoming movie will star Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke in the roles of two middle-aged men who share a deep connection and meet after a gap of 25 long years. Strange Way of Life is directed by renowned Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar. It will be the second English project for Almodovar after his 2020 film, The Human Voice.

Brand to promote more titles

Apart from its maiden production, YSL is also looking to promote two more projects: an upcoming film, each by David Cronenberg and Paolo Sorrentino. A statement issued by YSL's creative head, Anthony Vaccarello, said, "These directors never fail to open my mind and, in a way, the singular, radical vision they bring to cinema has made me the person I am today."

More about 'Strange Way of Life'

According to Almodovar, the upcoming movie is based on two men: Sheriff Jake and Silva, who previously used to work together as hired gunmen. One fine day, Silva visits his old friend after 25 long years to relive their younger days. However, soon, he tells Jake that the purpose of his visit isn't to go down memory lane but something else.