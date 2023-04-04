Entertainment

Box office: 'John Wick 4's here to stay and slay

Box office: 'John Wick 4's here to stay and slay

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 04, 2023, 12:08 pm 1 min read

'John Wick 4' box office collection update

John Wick: Chapter 4 has had a massive opening at the box office and is raking in well at the box office. The film is earning well in its second week and fans are in awe of the Keanu Reeves-headlined film. The film is facing steady competition at the box office from the recently released Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Reeves starrer on the verge of global domination

As per Jagran English, the film earned Rs. 1.3 crore on Monday. Overall, it earned Rs. 43.25 crore at the Indian box office. As per trends, it is touted mint Rs. 50 crore at the Indian box office. Globally, the film has raked in $240M in less than two weeks. It is directed by Chad Stahelski and has some high-octane action sequences.

Twitter Post