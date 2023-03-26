Entertainment

'Bheed' box office: Rajkummar Rao's social drama struggles to survive

Written by Tanvi Gupta Mar 26, 2023, 12:45 pm 3 min read

Anubhav Sinha's 'Bheed' earns Rs. 65 lakh on Day 2

With an intense storyline, an impressive star cast, and an incident that shook the world, Anubhav Sinha's Bheed wanted to create a major impact, but somehow the social drama has failed to woo the audience. The Rajkummar Rao starrer opened to an underwhelming box office response and collected Rs. 15 lakh on the first day. This is how it performed on the second day.

Why does this story matter?

Released this Friday alongside the highly-anticipated actioner film John Wick: Chapter 4, the Sinha directorial faced tough competition at the box office.

Notably, Reeves's film has so far collected Rs. 19cr (nett) in India.

Other films that are giving stiff competition to Bheed include Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway and Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar, which were released last week and last to last week, respectively.

'Bheed' collected mere Rs. 65L on Day 2

With an occupancy of 5.48% on Day 1, Bheed witnessed a poor opening, and the performance remained pretty dull on the second day as well. As per early estimates, the film could only collect Rs. 65 lakh on Saturday, taking the total earnings to Rs. 1.15cr. This marks Sinha's second film to register poor performance at the box office after Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Anek.

'Bheed' is Sinha's worst-performing film at box office to date

Sinha's Bheed is his second consecutive film to register extremely poor performance at the box office, after Anek, which was released in 2022. But Anek was still better as it collected nearly Rs. 1.77cr on the first day, as against Bheed's opening-day collection of Rs. 15 lakh. Notably, 2019 and 2020 were better for Sinha as his films—Article 15 and Thappad—respectively, performed well.

'Bheed' showcases grim side of incredible India

Filmmaker Sinha is prominently known for making hard-hitting cinema on social issues that highlight the grim side of otherwise incredible things. Bheed showcases what Indians went through under the COVID-19-induced lockdown in 2020. Bringing back the terrible memories of the pandemic-stricken nation, the film heavily focuses on the time when the first COVID-19 wave hit the country and people's struggles thereafter.

Know more about the film

Also bankrolled by Sinha, Bheed features an ensemble cast of Rao, Pankaj Kapur, Bhumi Pednekar, Ashutosh Rana, Dia Mirza, Kritika Kamra, and Aditya Srivastava, among others. Shot entirely in black and white by Soumik Mukherjee, the film has Rao playing the role of a cop who is in charge of a state border as the Indian government announces a total lockdown.