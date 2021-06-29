'John Wick 4' begins production, slated for May 2022 release

Keanu Reeves starrer 'John Wick 4' set to release on May 27, 2022

John Wick: Chapter 4 is officially in production! The Keanu Reeves starrer is one of the highly anticipated movies, which was supposed to release this year. But the pandemic came in between and now, it is set to hit the screens on May 27, 2022. Fans can't keep calm ever since its production house, Lionsgate, teased on Instagram that the filming has begun.

Shamier Anderson, who joined the cast recently, confirmed the news

Stowaway actor Shamier Anderson recently joined the cast of John Wick 4 and he also confirmed that the shooting has started. He posted two photos and a morphed video of him and Reeves' in a "training" session. Anderson wrote, "So it begins... Swipe right to see a sneak peek of Keanu and I training!" It surely will give you those Matrix vibes!

Cast & Crew

Chad Stahelski to be on the director's duty again

Alongside Anderson and Reeves (also executive producer with Louise Rosner), the action film stars Donnie Yen and Rina Sawayama too. The director is Chad Stahelski, who has co-helmed John Wick and directed the next two installments. Produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Stahelski, John Wick 4's script duty is with Shay Hatten and Michael Finch. The filming locations are Germany, France and Japan.

Box Office

'John Wick 3' had the best opening among the three

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, a 2019 film, became the highest-grosser within 10 days. The opening box office collection (worldwide) was $326 million, which was the highest among the previous two installments. Ian McShane and Laurence Fishburne might reprise their roles of Winston and the Bowery King in the upcoming movie. A fifth and probably the final part is also in the making.

Movie Shoot

Another movie, 'Knives Out 2', too has begun filming

Apart from John Wick 4, another much-anticipated film, director Rian Johnson's Knives Out 2 has also begun filming on the Mediterranean shores of Greece. Releasing on Netflix next year, this movie will star Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc, while the rest of the cast members are new, like Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Madelyn Cline, etc.

'Day one of filming on the next Benoit Blanc mystery'