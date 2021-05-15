'Knives Out': Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn roped in

Edward Norton, Dave Bautista join Daniel Craig for 'Knives Out 2'

After a long wait, it looks like Knives Out 2 is officially moving forward, with the cast getting expanded. News has it that Edward Norton and Dave Bautista have been roped in to star alongside Daniel Craig in the upcoming Netflix murder mystery. Craig reprises his role of super sleuth Benoit Blanc, while Rian Johnson returns as the director for the much-awaited sequel.

Interesting fact: Bautista and Norton have a Marvel connection

To note, Bautista and Norton have a Marvel connection. While Bautista was in Guardians of the Galaxy playing Drax the Destroyer, Norton had a short stint as Hulk in The Incredible Hulk. After his Marvel exit, Norton starred in noteworthy movies like The Grand Budapest Hotel, Moonrise Kingdom, and Birdman. Bautista, on the other hand, will next be seen in Army of the Dead.

Janelle Monáe and Kathryn Hahn also join the star-studded cast

Janelle Monáe and Kathryn Hahn are the newest additions to the amazing cast of Knives Out 2. Hahn joins after the massive success of WandaVision based on MCU superheroes Scarlet Witch and Vision. Monáe, an eight-time Grammy nominee, was last seen in the horror movie Antebellum and Gloria Steinem's The Glorias for Amazon. There are currently no details available for Monáe or Hahn's characters.

The eight-time Grammy nominee confirmed the news on Instagram

Here's everything we know about 'Knives Out 2' so far

Back to the film, the only confirmed cast member returning from Knives Out is Craig. He will play the sleuth inspired by Agatha Christie's Hercule Poirot. While plot details have been kept under wraps, he is expected to solve yet another murder involving multiple suspects. Knives Out 2 will begin shooting in Greece this summer, and a release date is yet to be confirmed.

What was 'Knives Out' all about?

To recall, Knives Out revolved around the murder of a crime novelist Harlan Thrombey. He's found dead at his estate after his 85th birthday. It is up to Blanc to uncover the truth, as every member of the dysfunctional family becomes a suspect. The movie had a stellar cast, including Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Katherine Langford, Christopher Plummer, and many others.

After success of 'Knives Out,' Netflix secures deal for sequels

Made on a budget of $40 million, Knives Out earned nearly $311.4 million at the box office. It also received an Oscar nomination for its screenplay. Netflix acquired Knives Out 2 and Knives Out 3 for $450 million, with Craig and Johnson reportedly earning $100 million each. It is one of the biggest deals ever made for the rights to a movie franchise.