A spinoff TV series of the To All the Boys films is in early development at Netflix. To All the Boys I've Loved Before (2018) spawned a successful romantic comedy trilogy for the streamer based on the novel trilogy by American author Jenny Han. The show will reportedly follow the life of Lara Jean Covey's younger sister Kitty Song played by Anna Cathcart.

The 2018 teenage romcom film starred Lana Condor as the shy teen Lara Jean and Noah Centineo as her central love interest, Peter Kavinsky. Cathcart's character, Kitty, played a pretty central role in the first film as she found and sent out the pivotal letters to all of Jean's crushes that triggered a chain of events that lead to the whole storyline being formed.

The first film, To All the Boys I've Loved Before, was critically acclaimed with a high 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It quickly became one of the most-viewed original films on Netflix. The film is a teenage rom-com and Jean (played by Condor) finds her love in Kavinsky (played by Centineo) by the end. The audience loved both the characters.

"You kind of feel better after you watch it. You feel joy (sic)," Condor said in a previous interview talking about the 2018 film. Similarly, Centineo saw the film as comfort food; he said, "Chicken soup for the soul, baby. That's what we want."

Its 2020 sequel To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You introduced Jordan Fisher as John Ambrose McClaren, who was Jean's crush in sixth grade. His entry complicates the relationship between Jean and Kavinsky. It received a mixed response from critics but fans loved it nonetheless. "Fans of the original should still find this a swoon-worthy sequel," read critics' consensus on Rotten Tomatoes.

