Film writer and editor Apurva Asrani has announced he has parted ways with his partner of 14 years, musician Siddhant Pillai. The Aligarh writer shared the news on social media and said their relationship was "important and valuable." Asrani, who also penned Criminal Justice Season 2 and is a National Award winner, also apologized to his fans for the "disappointment" the news might cause.

Statement 'We have been seen as role models by LGBTQ community'

Asrani wrote a long post on Instagram to share the news. He wrote, "I know we have been seen as role models by many in the LGBTQ community, and this is sure to evoke some disappointment, but I must tell you that every day of these 14 years has been important and valuable, and that we have amicably parted ways."

Details 'There is hope for those seeking love'

Asrani also requested his fans to respect the ex-couple's privacy and feelings. He concluded his post by writing, "Please don't tag us in your messages, it is a very difficult time. I want to end by saying that I think there is hope. For Sid, for me, and for every one of us seeking love, commitment and a secure home. Never stop believing."

Instagram Post Here's what Asrani posted

Instagram post A post shared by apurva_asrani on April 4, 2021 at 12:18 pm IST

Details The couple had also bought a house together

The couple, which completed 14 years of being together on February 14, also bought a house together in Goa last year. Asrani shared how he and Siddhant had to pretend to be cousins for a long time in order to live together. "We are also the first generation in India to live our love so visibly & courageously," he wrote in his latest post.

Movie Asrani's 'Aligarh' told the story of a gay man's struggle