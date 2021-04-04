Taylor Swift is back to her clue-loving antics, making her fans decipher new information. She has released cryptic anagrams for titles of the bonus tracks from her upcoming album Fearless (Taylor's Version). The much-awaited album is slated for a release next week on April 9 with 26 songs, including 6 never-before-released songs. Last week, she shared an unreleased song, You All Over Me.

Probable ones Fans of Swift, called Swifties, have seemingly decoded the anagrams

You All Over Me is one of the previously vaulted songs and features Grammy-winning country star, Maren Morris. In her latest social media post, the famed American singer-songwriter said the vault door is about to be unhinged. According to Swift's fans, called Swifties, the other five tracks could be named We Were Happy, Don't You, Mr. Perfectly Fine, Bye Bye Baby, and That's When.

Twitter Post Here's the cryptic video posted by the best-selling music artist

The vault door is about to be as unhinged as you’ll think I am after you watch this video.



Level: Expert



Happy decoding! pic.twitter.com/xBXBXGVcdb — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 2, 2021

Album The 31-year-old had announced the project in February

In February, Swift announced she's done re-recording songs from Fearless, including 6 never-released songs "from the vault." "I'm thrilled to tell you that my new version of Fearless (Taylor's Version) is done and will be with you soon," Swift posted on social media. A few days later, she released her version of Love Story, the song that got her international recognition back in 2008.

Controversy Big Machine Records owned masters of Swift's first six albums

To recall, Swift first told of her intentions to re-record her music after a bitter fight with her former record label, Big Machine Records, and Scooter Braun over the ownership of her master recordings. Braun's company Ithaca Holdings acquired Big Machine Records in June 2019 and also the master rights to her first six albums. The 31-year-old had opposed the sale publicly.

Information The singer claimed that Braun bullied her on multiple occasions

Swift claimed that Braun bullied her on multiple occasions. Meanwhile, Braun sold the masters in November 2019 to another company called Shamrock Holdings reportedly for $300 million. He is known for managing big music stars such as Justin Bieber and Kanye West.

Accolades Swift is one of the greatest artists of all time