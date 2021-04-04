Last updated on Apr 04, 2021, 11:42 am

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Sunday tested positive for COVID-19. The 53-year-old said that he had isolated himself and is seeking the required medical care. Notably, Kumar had been shooting for his upcoming film Ram Setu along with co-stars Nushrat Bharucha and Jacqueline Fernandez. The actor advised those who came in contact with him to get tested. Here are more details.

Health 'Immediately isolated myself; under home quarantine'

Taking to social media, Kumar said on Sunday, "I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19." "Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I am under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care. I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care."

Filming Kumar was busy shooting for 'Ram Setu'

At the time of his diagnosis, Kumar was busy filming for Ram Setu, where he plays an archaeologist in the movie. Separately, the actor will also be seen in the romantic drama Atrangi Re, where he stars alongside Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan, the period drama Prithviraj, the action-comedy Bachchan Pandey, and Raksha Bandhan. Kumar said he will be "back in action soon."

Recent news Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Kartik Aaryan recently tested positive

In the recent past, several other actors have tested positive for the viral disease. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Paresh Rawal, Milind Soman are among the actors who have recently contracted COVID-19. Meanwhile, other actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, and Malaika Arora were seen taking their COVID-19 vaccine shots.

