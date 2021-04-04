-
Last updated on Apr 04, 2021, 11:26 am
Singer-host Aditya Narayan and his wife actress Shweta Agarwal have tested positive for COVID-19.
The couple took to social media to announce the same and said they were currently in quarantine. They also urged their followers to stay safe and stick to safety protocols.
Over the past few weeks, several celebrities have contracted COVID-19 with Alia Bhatt and Fatima Sana Shaikh being the latest victims.
Sharing a picture from a past ski trip, Narayan wrote: "Hello all! Unfortunately, my wife @shwetaagarwaljha & I have tested positive for Covid-19 & are in quarantine (sic)."
He told his followers, "Please stay safe, continue to follow protocol and do keep us in your prayers," adding, "This too shall pass."
Agarwal also reposted the same message.
Soon, recovery messages poured in for the couple.
Singer Neha Kakkar and actors Rrahul Sudhir and Adhyayan Suman were among those who wished Narayan a speedy recovery. Kakkar is one of the judges on Indian Idol 12, which is hosted by Narayan.
But he will be missing from this weekend's episode with Jay Bhanushali acting as his replacement. Bhanushali had also shared pictures from the reality show's set on March 31.
In early March, too, Narayan had taken a break from hosting when he was tending to an injury. Popular television couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa had then stepped in as replacements.
Thereafter, the singer had been on a wellness retreat with Agarwal in March when they took a trip for rejuvenation.
Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, and Himesh Reshammiya are the judges on Indian Idol.
After meeting on the sets of the 2010 film, Shaapit, Narayan and Agarwal dated for 10 years before tying the knot in December 2020.
As it was organized amidst the pandemic, the ceremony was attended by only around 50 people.
His father and legendary singer, Udit Narayan, and mother Deepa were seen having a great time at the wedding held at ISKCON Temple in Mumbai.