'Bigg Boss 19' potential contestants: Ram Kapoor to Gaurav Taneja 

The much-anticipated 19th season of Bigg Boss is set to premiere in August, and speculation about its theme and celebrity contestants is at an all-time high. While official confirmations are still awaited, a list of potential participants has emerged online. The names include many popular figures from the entertainment industry, YouTube, and social media platforms.

Contestants Ram Kapoor, Faisal Shaikh, Mamta Kulkarni, and more The possible list of Bigg Boss 19 contestants includes some big names. The list features actors Ram Kapoor, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Daisy Shah, Sharad Malhotra, and Tanushree Dutta. YouTube stars Faisal Shaikh (Mr. Faisu), Apoorva Mukhija (Rebel Kid), and Gaurav Taneja (Flying Beast) are also rumored to be part of the show. Other names doing the rounds include Munmun Dutta, Kanika Mann, Paras Kalnawat, and Mamta Kulkarni, among many more.

Unique addition AI robot doll to join human contestants? In a groundbreaking twist, Bigg Boss 19 might introduce a non-human participant for the first time. Reports suggest that Habubu, UAE's first-ever AI robot doll, could join the human participants in this season. This unprecedented addition is already creating a buzz and has the potential to change the dynamics of the game entirely.