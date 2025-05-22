What's the story

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is in talks to host the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), a report in Bollywood Hungama said.

If finalized, the deal would see Khan take over hosting duties from Amitabh Bachchan, who has been the face of KBC since its inception in 2000.

This potential shift comes amid rumors of Bachchan planning to step down from hosting for personal reasons.