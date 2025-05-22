Will Salman Khan replace Amitabh Bachchan as 'KBC' host?
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is in talks to host the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), a report in Bollywood Hungama said.
If finalized, the deal would see Khan take over hosting duties from Amitabh Bachchan, who has been the face of KBC since its inception in 2000.
This potential shift comes amid rumors of Bachchan planning to step down from hosting for personal reasons.
Source's statement
'Salman is the best face to replace Amitabh Bachchan'
An insider told Bollywood Hungama, "Salman Khan is the king of the small screen, and the best face to replace Amitabh Bachchan is him, as he also has a strong connect with the audience in the smaller centers."
"Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan has also hosted KBC, and if everything goes well, Salman will be the newest to take the television sets by storm."
Negotiations
Financial discussions are ongoing for Khan's potential hosting role
Moreover, the entertainment portal shared that talks are still in progress, mainly about money matters.
The source added, "Get ready to tune into Sony as Salman Khan might host the biggest and most popular quiz show in India, as Amitabh Bachchan will be stepping back from KBC due to personal reasons."
This comes after Khan's successful TV stint, including his hosting of Dus Ka Dum and Bigg Boss.
KBC's evolution
Bachchan's potential exit marks a significant change for 'KBC'
Bachchan's exit from KBC will be a massive change for the iconic quiz show, which has been a mainstay of Indian television for 17 seasons in 25 years.
The veteran actor has made the show his own with his hosting.
However, after wrapping up the 17th season earlier this year, Bachchan hinted he won't be returning to KBC.