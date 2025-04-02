Bollywood Q1: 'Chhaava' wins big, 'Sikandar' struggles at box office
What's the story
The first quarter of 2025 has been a mixed bag for Bollywood at the box office. While Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's Chhaava emerged as a success, Salman Khan's Sikandar failed to meet expectations.
Despite being released during Eid, Sikandar managed to earn only ₹88cr gross in three days.
The year started with films like The Rabbit House, Pyar Mein Qurban, Madam Driver, Dil Awaara, Match Fixing, Love Is Forever, and Manchalo Ki Masti, all of which had negligible collections.
Underwhelming performances
Other films, including 'Sky Force,' struggled to impress
Sonu Sood's Fateh and Akshay Kumar's Sky Force also registered below-average earnings, with worldwide collections of about ₹20cr and ₹150cr, respectively, according to Sacnilk figures. However, the latter was criticized over allegations of block bookings and inflated numbers.
Other releases, including Shahid Kapoor's Deva, Himesh Reshammiya's Badass Ravikumar, and Junaid Khan-Khushi Kapoor's Loveyapa, also fared poorly, earning ₹56.32cr, ₹11.5cr, and ₹9.56cr, respectively.
Box office star
'Chhaava' was the only silver lining
Kaushal and Mandanna's Chhaava was the only silver lining in the first quarter, grossing over ₹700cr at the box office (including the Telugu version). Its global haul is ₹799.7cr.
But after its success, Bollywood saw a downward trend again with Mere Husband Ki Biwi and Superboys Of Malegaon earning just over ₹12.85cr and ₹5.27 crore, respectively, and performing disappointingly at the box office.
Sohum Shah's Crazxy performed decently, earning nearly ₹15cr despite being made on a low budget.
Mixed outcomes
'The Diplomat' and 'Sikandar' had contrasting box office results
John Abraham and Sadia Khateeb's The Diplomat crossed ₹42.29cr, making a mark despite low buzz and promotions.
However, Khan's Sikandar has not been able to monetize on its buzz. Considering Khan's star power, its numbers are too low.
Upcoming releases include Kesari: Chapter 2, Housefull 5, Baaghi 4, War 2, No Entry 2, Jolly LLB 3, etc.