The first quarter of 2025 has been a mixed bag for Bollywood at the box office. While Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's Chhaava emerged as a success, Salman Khan's Sikandar failed to meet expectations.

Despite being released during Eid, Sikandar managed to earn only ₹88cr gross in three days.

The year started with films like The Rabbit House, Pyar Mein Qurban, Madam Driver, Dil Awaara, Match Fixing, Love Is Forever, and Manchalo Ki Masti, all of which had negligible collections.