Who's Gill Manuke? Punjabi singer arrested for brandishing gun 

Punjabi singer Gill Manuke was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly brandishing a pistol at a gym trainer in Mohali . The incident reportedly took place on Monday at around 9:00pm during an argument over the use of gym equipment. The CCTV footage of the incident has since gone viral online, sparking widespread outrage and criticism. Known for songs like Asool and Round 2.0, Manuke has a strong online presence, including 48.3K subscribers on YouTube and 40K followers on Instagram.

Arrest details Both brothers currently in police custody Manuke, whose real name is Satwant Singh, and his brother Jaswant Singh were arrested by the Mohali Police. An FIR has been registered at the Sohana Police Station under charges of criminal intimidation and possession of a weapon, with the legality of the license under investigation. A .32 bore pistol was recovered from the Parche Boli Jande aa singer. Both are currently in police custody as investigations continue.

Incident details Incident escalated from a minor disagreement The altercation reportedly started when Manuke had a disagreement with the gym trainer over who should use a particular piece of equipment first. The situation escalated, leading to him pulling out a pistol and threatening the trainer. Mohali City-2 DSP Harsimran Singh Bal confirmed that the singer had a license for the weapon, but its validity is being verified from the issuing authority.

Legal implications Authorities emphasize equal treatment under law The incident has drawn significant media attention due to Manuke's celebrity status. However, authorities have made it clear that the law will take its course regardless of fame. "Brandishing a firearm is a serious legal violation," DSP Bal said, adding that the matter is being pursued under the Arms Act. The singer was produced before a Mohali court, which granted a one-day police remand for further investigation.