Telugu actor Kalpika Ganesh booked for damaging pub property
What's the story
Telugu actor and social media influencer Kalpika Ganesh has been booked by the Gachibowli Police in Hyderabad over an alleged altercation at a popular establishment, Prism Club & Kitchen.
The incident, which reportedly took place on May 29, came to light after videos of the incident went viral on social media.
The First Information Report (FIR) was filed based on a complaint by Deepak Bajaj, the Managing Partner of Prism Club & Kitchen.
Incident details
'Wanted cheesecake...': Pub bill dispute led to police complaint
The complaint states that Ganesh, who was accompanied by a male guest, had food and drinks worth ₹2,200 at the pub.
However, when it came time to pay the bill around 11:30pm she allegedly asked for a cheesecake to be given for free.
Although the management offered her a brownie instead as a goodwill gesture, she reportedly refused to pay the bill and became aggressive.
Escalation of incident
Actor allegedly went live during incident, abused cops
The situation escalated as Ganesh reportedly threw the plate of brownie, causing a ruckus at the pub.
The FIR states that she went live on Instagram during the incident, claiming to be doing it for her followers.
She also allegedly made false accusations of rape and molestation on social media.
Despite the presence of police officers, Ganesh reportedly continued her disruptive behavior and verbally abused them.
Legal proceedings
What did the pub management say?
The pub management claimed that the incident caused reputational damage to both the establishment and its staff, along with "property damage, verbal and physical abuse, false public narratives, and personal defamation involving staff families."
Evidence such as CCTV footage, videos recorded by staff and guests, and witness testimonies was cited.
The case was registered under Sections 324(4), 352, and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Career overview
Ganesh has acted in several popular films
Ganesh made her Telugu film debut with Prayanam in 2009. She has since appeared in supporting roles in several popular films, including Orange, Julayi, Seethamma Vakitlo Sririmalle Cheetu, Padi Padi Leche Manasu, HIT: The First Case, and Yashoda.
Her last appearance was in the 2023 Telugu film Atharva.
Ganesh has also acted in two Zee5 web series titled Ekkadiki Ee Parugu and Loser.