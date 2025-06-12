What's the story

Telugu actor and social media influencer Kalpika Ganesh has been booked by the Gachibowli Police in Hyderabad over an alleged altercation at a popular establishment, Prism Club & Kitchen.

The incident, which reportedly took place on May 29, came to light after videos of the incident went viral on social media.

The First Information Report (FIR) was filed based on a complaint by Deepak Bajaj, the Managing Partner of Prism Club & Kitchen.