'Send suicide bombers to Kolkata': Bangladesh Islamist threatens on camera
What's the story
A Bangladeshi Islamist has allegedly openly threatened to use Taliban-like tactics, including suicide bombings, to capture Kolkata.
In an unverified video posted by the 'Voice of Bangladeshi Hindus' on X, he boasted of capturing Kolkata without a single military aircraft.
"If the Bangladesh army tells me now, go capture Kolkata, I'll make a plan. Forget about using 70 fighter jets; I wouldn't even use seven planes...Why would I need 70 planes? I know who lives there...who worship statues," he said.
Threatening rhetoric
Islamist boasts of potential attack on Kolkata
He justified the action by saying, "Islamic Ayat says—die first, then kill."
"This is the system the Taliban used to defeat two superpowers—America and Russia," the Islamic stated.
"Saying 'Allahu Akbar,' they used bikes with bombs strapped to their bodies, they rode towards the army camps,....They crashed their bomb-filled bikes into the camp's wall...300 American citizens died and the camp was destroyed. Who died first? The Muslim biker. Who did he kill after? The Kafirs," he said.
Twitter Post
X post by Voice of Bangladeshi Hindus
Islamists are reportedly planning to take over Kolkata using Taliban-style tactics, including suicide bombings. Their determination is clear, and hatred toward Hindus is growing among segments of the Bangladeshi Muslim population. pic.twitter.com/sVolchZo0v— Voice of Bangladeshi Hindus 🇧🇩 (@VHindus71) May 12, 2025
Army
Derogatory comments against Hindus
He also allegedly made derogatory comments against Hindus during his address.
"I know their favorite foods are dirty things like urine, dung, and turtles. I know how scared these Hindus get when they see blood. These statue-worshippers are terrified of it," he added.
The widely shared social media video comes as the government of India voiced significant worry over the escalating occurrences of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh following the overthrow of the Sheikh Hasina government.