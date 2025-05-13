May 13, 202510:30 am

What's the story

The Pentagon has decided to stop gender-affirming healthcare for transgender service members, a memo seen by Reuters said.

This is part of President Donald Trump's larger plan to ban transgender people from the United States armed forces.

The memo bans any new hormone treatments and surgeries for these personnel.

Stephen Ferrara, acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs, directed immediate action on this guidance in his memo.