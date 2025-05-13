Pentagon halts gender-affirming healthcare for transgender troops
What's the story
The Pentagon has decided to stop gender-affirming healthcare for transgender service members, a memo seen by Reuters said.
This is part of President Donald Trump's larger plan to ban transgender people from the United States armed forces.
The memo bans any new hormone treatments and surgeries for these personnel.
Stephen Ferrara, acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs, directed immediate action on this guidance in his memo.
Inquiry
Pentagon's stance on gender-affirming healthcare questioned
Per Reuters, the Pentagon has referred all questions about this change in policy to the Defense Health Agency, which has so far not responded to requests for clarification.
This comes after a recent decision by the US Supreme Court that allowed Trump's administration to enforce a ban on transgender people in the military.
The ruling allows armed forces to discharge existing transgender personnel and reject new recruits while legal disputes continue.
Removal directive
Defense Secretary orders removal of non-voluntary transgender troops
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has commanded the removal of transgender troops who don't voluntarily leave by June 6.
The order was disclosed in a memo accessed by Reuters last week.
Officials said there are currently 4,240 active-duty and National Guard transgender personnel in the US military.
However, transgender rights advocates believe the number is much higher than what official estimates claim.
Order reversal
Trump signs executive order reversing Biden's policy
In January, Trump signed an executive order reversing a policy of his predecessor, Joe Biden.
The earlier policy had ensured transgender troops could serve openly in the military.
A Gallup poll in February had found 58% of Americans in favor of open service by transgender people in the military. However, it was a drop from 71% in 2019.
Care opposition
Hegseth's opposition to gender-affirming care for troops
Pete Hegseth, a former Fox News host known for his hardline stance on cultural issues, has been a vocal opponent of gender-affirming care for transgender troops.
Last month, he dismissed rumors about the Pentagon's plan to resume such treatments for service members.
"If this is true - we will find any way possible to stop it," Hegseth responded to reports on the resumption of such treatments.