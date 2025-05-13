What's the story

Two Indian students, Saurav Prabhakar and Manav Patel, were killed in a car accident on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, United States, last week.

The mishap happened on Saturday morning near milepost 286.5 in Brecknock Township, near the Reading Interchange.

The two were declared dead at the scene due to multiple traumatic injuries after their car went off the road and crashed into a tree and bridge.