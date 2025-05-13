2 Indian students killed in car crash in Pennsylvania
What's the story
Two Indian students, Saurav Prabhakar and Manav Patel, were killed in a car accident on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, United States, last week.
The mishap happened on Saturday morning near milepost 286.5 in Brecknock Township, near the Reading Interchange.
The two were declared dead at the scene due to multiple traumatic injuries after their car went off the road and crashed into a tree and bridge.
Incident report
Details of the accident and response
The accident happened at around 7:08am, confirmed the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
Emergency responders discovered both Prabhakar and Patel dead at the scene, but a front-seat passenger was rushed to Reading Hospital with severe injuries.
PSP's Forensic Services Unit also reached the site to help with the investigation.
Remarkably, though it was severe, authorities said it caused no road closures as it was wholly off the main road.
Official statement
Indian consulate expresses condolences
The Indian Consulate in New York condoled the loss of the students.
"Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate road accident in which two Indian students... lost their lives; our thoughts and prayers are with their families during this difficult time," it said in a statement.
It also said it is in touch with the bereaved families and assured them of all possible assistance.