What's the story

India's engineering goods exports hit an all-time high of $116.67 billion in the fiscal year 2024-25, a 6.74% increase over the previous record of $112.10 billion in fiscal 2021-22.

The US continued to be the largest market for these exports, with notable growth in markets like the UAE, Singapore, Nepal, Japan, and France.

The Engineering Exports Promotion Council (EEPC) revealed this today.